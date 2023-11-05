New Delhi, November 5: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Sunday. He reached there in a private helicopter and was welcomed by the temple's priests and Congress workers. "Today, I visited Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand and had a darshan and worshipped. Har Har Mahadev," Gandhi said in a post on Facebook, as he shared his pictures at the Kedarnath temple. Uttarakhand: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Receives Warm Welcome by Locals Upon Arrival at Kedarnath Temple (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Visits Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand

Rahul Gandhi is campaigning for the five assembly elections and addressed a poll rally in Chhattisgarh later on Sunday. The Kedarnath temple, situated at an altitude of 3,584 metres above sea level, in Uttarakhand, is part of the Char Dhams and Panch Kedar in Uttarakhand and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in India.