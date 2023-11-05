Aizawl, November 5: The countdown for Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 has begun as the polling date for Mizoram polls is just two days away. The voting for 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram will be held on 7 November while the result will be declared on December 3. The term of the Mizoram legislative assembly ends on 17 December 2023.

As the voters in Mizoram get ready to exercise their right to vote, we take a look at how to vote, steps to check names in the voter list and download the voter slip. In order to exercise their votes, citizens are advised to check if their names are registered in the voter list. The ECI will issue the voter list ahead of the elections on its official website at eci.gov.in. Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Committed To Create ‘Marvellous Mizoram’, Says PM Narendra Modi on Last Day of Campaigning (Watch Video).

Steps To Check Name in Voter List

Go to the National Voter Services Portal's (NVSP) Electoral Search page - electoralsearch.in. You can search your name on Voter List by entering simple details about you - Name, Father or Husband's Name, Age, Date Of Birth, Gender, State, District and Assembly Constituency. Alternatively, you can simply punch in your EPIC number, which is your Electoral Photo ID Card number. This number is mentioned in bold letters on your voter identity card. Also mention the State and you will be able to check your name, polling station and other details on the page. You can also apply for shifting to a different Assembly Constituency by filling up Form 6 or apply for corrections in electoral roll entry by filling up Form 8 on National Voter Services Portal (www.nvsp.in)

Steps To Search One’s Polling Booth

Visit the official website of National Voter's Service Portal at nvsp.in On the homepage, click on the link 'Know Your' to open the location A new page will open Enter using your 'EPIC No' i.e, the voter ID number Next, click on the 'Search' button Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Over 1,200 Polling Booths Prepared for Vidhan Sabha Polls, Says Chief Electoral Officer. The page will display booth name and details of booth level officer's (BLO).

How To Vote

In order to vote, the voter must visit the polling station on the day of the election. At the polling booth, an official will cross-check the voter's name on the voter list and their ID proof. Post this, another official will ink the voter's finger and hand a slip before taking their signature on a register (Form 17A). After all this, voters can exercise their right to vote by pressing the ballot button for the candidate/party they want to vote for or pressing None of the Above (NOTA).

In the last Mizoram Assembly election held in 2018, the MNF won with a clear majority of 26 seats out of 40, while the ZPM and Congress secured eight and five seats each, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2023 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).