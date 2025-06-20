Una, Jun 20 (PTI) All necessary preparations are being ensured by the Una district administration to tackle potential disasters during the monsoon season, with more than 800 civil defence volunteers registered, an official said on Friday.

According to Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, the focus is on departmental coordination, while the disaster management mechanism has been strengthened through the registration and training of civil defence volunteers.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu Birthday: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Greets President, Says 'May She Be Blessed With a Long Life '.

Civil defence volunteers are registered and trained by the district administration in fire-fighting, first-aid, and search and rescue operations to assist authorities during disasters.

"More than 800 civil defence volunteers have been registered in Una district, and their training programme is in progress. These volunteers will assist the administration in tasks like relief, rescue and emergency coordination in times of disaster," Lal said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Efforts are also underway to connect more citizens with this campaign, he said, adding instructions have been issued to all the concerned departments regarding disaster management preparations for the monsoon season.

Officers have been instructed to work in mutual coordination, keep the early warning system active and ensure quick exchange of information, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)