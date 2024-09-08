Chennai, Sep 8 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded that the DMK regime take steps on a war footing to revamp hostels under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department to ensure proper food and sanitation for inmates.

Residents of a hostel here, run by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, in a media interview, have alleged poor sanitation and grossly inadequate supply of non-vegetarian food, Palaniswami, Leader of the Opposition, claimed adding he had already demanded that the government promptly release funds for hostels under the department to avoid hassles for students.

Also, inmates of Adi Dravidar (Scheduled Castes) welfare hostels have unanimously alleged that the fund allocation is 'less' for food and the quality of food items is sub-standard, the AIADMK top leader, a former Chief Minister alleged citing news reports. Also, on days when non-vegetarian food is served, food is cooked for only about 30 to 40 students out of 100 inmates and as a result most students remain hungry on such occasions, he alleged, referring to media reports.

The ruling DMK's social justice pitch is hence bombast, Palaniswami alleged and demanded that the state government set up a special committee to overhaul hostels under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department to ensure proper food, sanitation and other basic amenities for students.

