India News | Owaisi Appeals to Attendants of COVID-19 Patients Not to Take Law into Own Hands
Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday appealed to attendants of patients not to take law into their hands in the backdrop of a recent attack on a duty doctor at the state-run Gandhi Hospital here by the kin of a deceased COVID-19 patient.
"Barrister @asadowaisi appeals to the attenders of COVID-19 patients to not take law into their own hands & to respect healthcare workers. If there are complaints against the staff, they should be resolved through proper channels," the AIMIM tweeted, posting a video appeal by Owaisi.
Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 56,740 With 1,383 New Cases and 69 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.
A duty doctor at Gandhi Hospital was attacked on Tuesday night by the kin of a COVID-19 patient who passed away.
The incident triggered protests by junior doctors at the hospital who demanded better security, besides raising other issues.
Also Read | Patanjali Claims Cure For Coronavirus; Clinical Trials of Medicine 100% Successful, Says CEO Acharya Balkrishna.
The junior doctors resumed duties on Friday.PTI SJR
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)