New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) An oxygen plant set up by students of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce at the Commonwealth Games village here was inaugurated on Monday.

The students of SRCC said they had raised Rs 35 lakh through an online fundraiser for the plant.

The Commonwealth Games Centre has also been converted into a 500-bed Covid care facility, they said.

SRCC alumnus, college principal Simrit Kaur and BJP leader Vijay Goel inaugurated the plant along with members from the 'Doctors For You' organisation which had collaborated with the college for the initiative.

