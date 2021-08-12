New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Elephants at the Delhi zoo relished a lavish spread of bananas, cucumbers, coconuts, apples and watermelons on the occasion of World Elephant Day on Thursday.

The zoo has two Asian elephants, Hira and Laxmi.

Zoo authorities also posted a picture of them gorging on food on Twitter.

World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12 to raise awareness about the preservation and protection of the pachyderms.

Asian elephants are listed as "endangered" on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

The current population estimates indicate that there are about 50,000-60,000 Asian elephants in the world. More than 60 per cent of them are in India.

