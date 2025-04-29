New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, an interaction which has come in the backdrop of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

Home Minister Amit Shah was also believed to be part of the meeting with Bhagwat. They exchanged views at the prime minister's residence amid the government weighing its options of countermeasures following the April 22 terror strike by Pakistan-linked terrorists.

Sources said the meeting was in connection with the Pahalgam attack.

With the Hindutva organisation considered the ideological mentor to the ruling BJP and having a vast network across the country, the meeting assumes significance.

Bhagwat has met Modi at the prime minister's official residence only on a few occasions.

The meeting came after Modi chaired a meeting of the top defence establishment, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three chiefs of the armed forces.

The RSS had condemned the terror strike as as attack on the unity and integrity of the nation and called for appropriate punishment for those behind it.

It has said, "All political parties and associations should rise above their differences and condemn this terror act. Government should ensure all required relief and assistance to the affected families and ensure appropriate punishment for the people responsible for this attack."

