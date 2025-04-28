Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 27 (ANI): Students from Jammu and Kashmir held a candlelight march on Sunday near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh to express their solidarity with the family members of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday called for a "decisive fight against terrorism and its origin" following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

In a post on X, CM Abdullah urged that while punishing the guilty, care must be taken to ensure innocent people do not suffer as collateral damage.

"After the Pahalgam terror attack, there must be a decisive fight against terrorism and its origin. People of Kashmir have come out openly against terrorism and the murder of innocent people; they did this freely & spontaneously. It's time to build on this support and avoid any misplaced action that alienates people," his post read.

"Punish the guilty, show them no mercy, but don't let innocent people become collateral damage," the Jammu and Kashmir CM added.

The incident happened around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the incident, in a display of political solidarity, leaders from different parties united at an all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to vehemently denounce the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, stationed at the Pahalgam terror attack site since April 23, have intensified the search for evidence.

The teams, led by an IG, DIG, and SP from the anti-terror agency, are questioning eyewitnesses who observed the April 22 attack.

Additionally, the Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

