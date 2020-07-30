New Delhi, July 30 (PTI) As Pakistan plans to hold protests to mark one year of the scrapping of Article 370, India on Thursday said the neigbouring country indulges in such activities to divert international attention from its support to cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

August 5 will mark the first anniversary of India's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir and to bifurcate the state into two union territories.

"They indulge in activities to deflect international attention from support to cross border terrorism," external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing, replying to a question on Pakistan's planned activities to protest India's action of scrapping of Article 370 on its first anniversary next week.

"As far as India is concerned, August 5 will be a historic day for us as on this day, we could remove the hurdles for overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he added.

As per reports, Pakistan is planning to hold protests and reach out to several countries against India's decision to scrap Article 370 that extended special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

