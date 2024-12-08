Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 8 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening Assam's road infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took part in the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of the Palashbari-Sualkuchi bridge over the Brahmaputra River.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma heralded this day as a historic milestone, underscoring its significance in enhancing the state's transportation network.

He recalled the laying of the foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2023, during his visit to Assam, when he also inaugurated the AIIMS, three new medical colleges and a petrochemical initiative in Naharkatia.

Notably, that very day, 12,000 Bihu dancers achieved a Guinness World Record, elevating Assams cultural prestige.

The Assam CM noted the subsequent actions taken, including the development of the project report, tendering processes, and land acquisitions, which culminated in today's Bhumi Pujan.

"The bridge, spanning a total length of 3.6 kilometers, is expected to be completed by June 2028. It would feature a 5.3-kilometer four-lane road connecting Palashbari and a 2-kilometer route to Sualkuchi, alongside elevated roads to protect the wetlands north of Sualkuchi," CM Sarma said.

He posited that this bridge would catalyse a transformative shift in connectivity between the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra, easing access to prominent locations such as Gauhati University, Tura in Meghalaya, and Goalpara.

He reiterated that government initiatives, previously impeded by logistical challenges in areas like Hajo, Ramdia, and Sualkuchi could now be implemented.

The Assam Chief Minister also noted the imminent construction of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Palashbari, which would improve communication for students in North Assam once the bridge is completed.

Reflecting on the progress made since Prime Minister Modi took office in 2014, CM Sarma highlighted the significance of the Dhola-Sadiya and Bogibeel bridges. He mentioned the ongoing construction of a bridge connecting Jorhat and Majuli, along with plans to initiate a major tunnel road project between Gohpur and Golaghat next year, with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore.

Furthermore, he announced plans for a 32-kilometer elevated corridor aimed at protecting Kaziranga's wildlife during floods, with an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore. He remarked on the successful completion of the Kaliabhomora Bridge and indicated plans for another bridge between Morigaon and Darrang.

He stated that construction on the Palashbari-Sualkuchi bridge would start in full swing immediately, alongside the rapid progress of the Phulbari bridge. He mentioned plans for the proposed construction/on-going construction of six new bridges in Barak Valley.

The CM attributed these significant advancements to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Modi, reaffirming a commitment to Assam's sustainable growth.

He observed that the accomplishments of the last decade exemplify how peace and progress can coexist, fostering new dreams and ambitions for the future.

He expressed pride in Assam's newfound reputation as a beacon of progress on the national stage, noting that the triumphs in the Jalukbari constituency serve as an exemplary case of how cooperative initiatives with the community can yield substantial improvements in quality of life. This success, he asserted, inspires newly elected MLAs to further the development of their constituencies, demonstrating how diligence and commitment can embed development within the community's very fabric.

CM Sarma anticipated that with land constraints no longer an obstacle, projects that had languished near Guwahati could now progress in Hajo, Barkhetry, Palashbari, Boko, and Chaygaon.

This Palashbari-Sualkuchi bridge marks a significant leap in the government's initiative toward social development, which the Chief Minister characterized as a collective achievement.

Today's event was also attended by Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, Minister for Environment & Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary, MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, and MLAs Diganta Kalita, Hemanga Thakuria, Nandita Das, Special Commissioner & Special Secretary of Public Works (Roads) Department Chandan Sarma, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

