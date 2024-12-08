New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, accusing it of failing to implement beneficiary schemes like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which she said has led to anger among the residents of 'sewa basti' areas.

"There is anger among the people of the 'sewa basti' against the AAP government because beneficiary schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana are not being implemented in Delhi," Bansuri Swaraj told ANI.

"Beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana get free healthcare facilities up to Rs 5 lakh. 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Ke Rahenge'...The AAP will face defeat in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections," she added.

While BJP MPs have been pushing for the scheme's implementation in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi of AAP responded, saying her government is open to implementing it but has some concerns.

On November 28, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi government regarding the non-implementation of the scheme, following a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the seven BJP MPs from Delhi.

In response, CM Atishi acknowledged the Delhi government's commitment to providing strong healthcare services but pointed out discrepancies between Ayushman Bharat's facilities and those already provided by the Delhi government.

"The Delhi government has always been committed to providing robust health services. We are ready to implement the core principles of Ayushman Bharat. However, there are significant contradictions between the facilities available in Delhi government hospitals and those under Ayushman Bharat. In Delhi government hospitals, everything is free. On the other hand, Ayushman Bharat imposes restrictions, such as denying benefits to those who own a refrigerator, a vehicle, or a concrete house. It also caps financial assistance at Rs 5 lakh per family. If two family members fall ill simultaneously, one may not receive benefits," she explained.

Atishi emphasized that the Delhi government does not want to compromise on free medical care and has instructed the health department to explore ways to implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana without disadvantaging residents. (ANI)

