Lakhisarai, Jun 18 (PTI) A panchayat head and his aide were shot dead in Bihar's Lakhisarai district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Walipur panchayat's mukhiya Chandan Singh and his aide Chandan Kumar, they said.

The incident happened around 1.30 am when they were returning from a function in Walipur village, Piparia police station's SHO Ujjwal Kumar told PTI.

"Armed men fired at them and fled. Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information. They were taken to a government hospital where doctors declared them brought dead," he said.

"Prima facie, it appears that old enmity is the cause of the murder," he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

A search is on to find those behind the murder, police said.

