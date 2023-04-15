Dumka (Jharkhand), Apr 15 (PTI) A 65-year-old panchayat mukhiya was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday evening, triggering a protest with locals demanding immediate arrest of the accused, police said.

The incident occurred in Hansdiha area under the Saraiyahat Police Station limits when motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Suresh Murmu, a mukhiya of Barheet Panchayat, Sub-divisional Police Officer (Jermundi) Shivendra said.

He was returning home when the incident happened, the SDPO said.

Murmu was taken to Saraiyahat Community Health Centre, where a doctor declared him brought dead.

An investigation into the murder has been initiated and the reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

Local people blocked a road near Hansdiha High School in protest against the incident.

