Prayagraj, April 15: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at them near a medical college here on Saturday night.

PTI correspondents saw police taking away the bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf from the spot. Both of them had been brought here for a court hearing in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq Ahmed Killed: Mafia-Turned-Politician And His Brother Ashraf Ahmed Shot Dead While Being Taken For Medical in Prayagraj.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media. (Warning: Disturbing Visuals) pic.twitter.com/xCmf0kOfcQ — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Ahmad's son and an accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. Further details are awaited.

