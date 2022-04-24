Jalaun/Lucknow (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured that the panchayats will get adequate funds to carry out developmental works.

Emphasizing on transforming the state's rural parts into 'smart villages', the chief minister said his government is working towards establishment of village secretariats (gram sachivalayas) for effective implementation of various government schemes at grassroots, and provide optical fibre and wi-fi services in every gram panchayat as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day at Eri Rampura village in Orai tehsil, Adityanath said, "Panchayats will be the centres of development. There be no dearth of funds in panchayats for developmental works."

The village secretariats will monitor construction of toilets and health facilities in rural areas. Income, caste and residence certificates will also be made available in these centres, he said.

The chief minister also promised schools and avenues of higher education in villages.

According to a statement issued in Lucknow, Adityanath said his government was working towards the empowerment and holistic development of Gram Panchayats through proper utilisation of resources to realise Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'Gram Swaraj'.

Launching development projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore, the chief minister said, “Gram Swaraj, put forward by Gandhiji, will be realised only when our panchayats are empowered to become 'Atma Nirbhar'. If all 58,000 gram panchayats work with a positive, development-oriented approach, every citizen and every village will contribute towards prosperity of new India.”

These projects include 39,000 village secretariats with internet connectivity at an estimated cost of Rs 682.50 crore, 7.10 lakh LED lights in panchayats pegged at Rs 306.72 crore, 2,000 community toilets built at a cost of Rs 90 crore and 16 District Panchayat Resource and Training Centres costing Rs 33.60 crore.

Uttar Pradesh bagged third place in the e-Panchayat award for ensuring maximum use of information technology to monitor works of the panchayats.

