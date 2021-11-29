New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is scheduled to meet at 10:30 am on Monday as the winter session of Parliament commences today.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to be held today at 10 am.

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha.

The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority.

The bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had told reporters after the meeting that it will be the government's priority to get the three farm laws repealed in the winter session of parliament.

The government's agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

A meeting of floor leaders of political parties took place in Parliament on Sunday. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday chaired a meeting of floor leaders of all parties in the House.

The Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House today.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called on a meeting on Monday of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament.

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

