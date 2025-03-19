Gurugram, Mar 19 (PTI) An employee of a pathology lab died and seven others got injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Sohna area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place on Gurugram-Sohna road this morning when a speeding pickup jeep hit a van full of passengers. The collision was so severe that the van overturned and fell on a motorcycle, fatally injuring the rider, Imran, they said.

He was a resident of Gandhinagar and worked at a pathology lab, they said, adding that the 50-year-old man was returning from his native Sakras village after meeting his mother when the accident took place.

Seven people travelling in the van got seriously injured while the driver of the pickup jeep managed to flee, leaving his vehicle on spot, the police said.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Gurugram and are being treated there, they said.

The police have taken all three damaged vehicles into custody. An FIR was registered against the unidentified pick-up jeep driver at Sohna city police station, they added.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, Sohna city SHO Praveen Malik said.

