Bengaluru, March 19: A statewide bandh has been called in Karnataka on March 22 by pro-Kannada organisations, protesting against the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill and a recent assault on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor over language issues. The conductor was allegedly assaulted for not conversing in Marathi, which has intensified existing linguistic and regional tensions in the area.

The 12-hour bandh, scheduled from 6 AM to 6 PM, is expected to impact various services across the state. Karnataka-Maharashtra Language Row: Kannada Organisations Call for Karnataka Bandh on March 22 Over Attack on RTC Bus Staff for Not Speaking Marathi.

Karnataka Bandh on March 22: What’s Open

Hotels and Restaurants: Despite supporting the cause, the Bangalore Hotel Association has confirmed that hotels and restaurants will remain operational, considering them essential services.

Hospitals and Medical Services: Healthcare facilities, including hospitals and clinics, will function as usual to ensure public health services remain uninterrupted.

Milk Supply: Distribution of milk is expected to continue without disruption, ensuring daily essentials are available to residents.

Metro Services: Namma Metro services in Bengaluru are anticipated to operate on their regular schedules, providing an alternative mode of transportation during the bandh.

Karnataka-Maharashtra Language Row: Inter-State Bus Services Suspended After Belagavi Conductor Assaulted for Not Speaking Marathi (Watch Video). Essential Shops: Pharmacies and stores selling essential goods are likely to remain open to cater to urgent needs.

Karnataka Bandh on March 22: What’s Closed

Public Transportation: KSRTC and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses are expected to stay off the roads during the bandh, leading to significant disruptions in public transport.

Cabs and Auto-Rickshaws: Unions representing Ola, Uber, and auto-rickshaw drivers have extended support to the bandh, suggesting limited availability of these services.

APMC Markets: Agricultural markets may remain shut, affecting the trade of perishable goods and impacting daily wage workers.

Cinema Theaters and Film Industry: Film chambers and theaters are likely to observe the bandh, leading to the cancellation of shows and related activities.

Shopping Malls and Retail Shops: Many retail establishments, including shopping malls, may close for the day, with shopkeepers expressing uncertainty about operating during the bandh.

Street Vendors and Small Businesses: There is uncertainty over participation, but many small businesses and street vendors might choose to close due to potential disruptions and safety concerns.

Schools and Colleges

The bandh coincides with ongoing examinations for students from Class 1 to Class 9. The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has urged Kannada organizations to reconsider the bandh date to avoid academic disruptions. However, as of now, no official announcement regarding the closure of schools and colleges has been made. Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for real-time updates.

Additional Considerations

Banking Services: While banks are not explicitly mentioned in the bandh directives, operations may be affected due to staff participation in the protest or transportation challenges.

Emergency Services: Emergency services like fire and ambulance are expected to remain operational to handle any critical situations that may arise during the bandh.

Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly, considering the potential disruptions. Staying updated through official channels and local news sources is recommended to navigate the bandh day effectively and ensure safety.

