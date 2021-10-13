Srinagar, Oct 13 (PTI) A fact-finding committee of the Press Council of India (PCI) arrived here on Wednesday for a three-day visit to interact with the media fraternity of Kashmir, an official spokesperson said.

The committee comprises Prakash Dubey, convener and group editor of Daink Bhaskar, Gurbir Singh of The New Indian Express, and Suman Gupta, editor of Jan Morcha.

Also Read | Bleed eSports Raises 1.5 Million SGD From Sponsor To Fuel Growth.

The PCI has constituted the committee to look into allegations of intimidation and harassment of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir levelled by former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.

In September, Mufti had written to the PCI and the Editors Guild of India, raising the issue of “systematic harassment” of journalists in Kashmir, and had urged the council to send a fact-finding team to J-K to independently verify these claims and take remedial action.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death in Dwarka, Tries To Frame It As Suicide; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)