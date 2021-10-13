New Delhi, October 13: In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in Delhi's Dwarka area. The accused was arrested on Tuesday. Reportedly, there were frequent quarrels between the couple as the woman was unable to bear a child. The incident took place on October 2 in Dwarka's Kakrola. The accused has been identified as Jasbir Singh Arya. He strangulated his wife,40-year-old Megha Arya.

Jasbir tried to pass off the murder as a suicide. The accused told the woman's parents that she had died after falling from bed. When the police reached the spot, they found the woman lying on the bed in an unconscious condition. The victim's husband, father, brother and in-laws were also present when the police came. She was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital but declared brought dead. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Mother-In-Law in Dwarka, Arrested.

According to a report published in India Today, Megha's father suspected foul play as there were multiple injury marks on the deceased's face. In the post mortem report, it was revealed that the woman died due to asphyxiation due to compression of neck structures. As per the police, neck structures compressed because of ligature strangulation with attempted smothering.

Jasbir was then arrested, and a case of murder was registered against him. During the interrogation, the accused confessed tom his crime. He told the police that he killed his wife as he was harassed by her actions. The accused alleged that his wife used to give his money to her parents and there was a lot intervention in their live by his in-laws. He also told police that the woman was unable to bear a child, reported the media house. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stangulates Wife To Death in Noida Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair; Arrested.

On the midnight of October 2, he went to the second floor of their house, where he found his wife sleeping in the room. He entered the room by breaking the iron mesh. "Since the door was closed from inside, he broke the iron mesh of the door and entered the room. He then attacked his wife and smashed her head onto the wall and then strangled her with a bed sheet," reported the media house quoting Satish Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) as saying.

The accused then partly hung his wife from the ceiling fan of the room to make it look like a suicide. He also tried to write a fake suicide note but later burned it. The forensic team found charred pieces of the note from the first floor of the house. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

