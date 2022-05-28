Guwahati, May 28 (PTI) The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Muhammad Imran Saturday said that sustained efforts by his country's government has led to peace in border areas between the two countries, which has resulted in overall development of the region specially the north eastern part of India.

The efforts by Bangladesh in the overall security scene has also led to better maritime security in the entire region, he said.

“Bangladesh has made sustained efforts in ensuring peace, including in the border areas (with India). This has helped in advancing commerce in the region,” Imran said speaking at the special plenary session ‘Ganga to Mekong: Eastern South Asia and South-East Asia: Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence' as part of ‘NADI 3: Asian Confluence River Conclave 2022' here.

The high commissioner said with the waning security threat in the border areas, the overall development of the north eastern region has been accelerated. There has been improvement in the maritime security also due to efforts by the Bangladesh government.

Imran highlighted the position of Bangladesh in promoting cross-border trade as well as people-to-people contact and stressed on the need for investment in upgrading infrastructure and facilities.

He said the "economic integrity" of the region had been delayed due to connectivity bottlenecks and some progress has been made to improve it.

The High Commissioner suggested inter-regional digital cooperation and a joint river management system for faster and inclusive growth of the region.

The Cambodian Ambassador to India Ung Sean highlighted the importance and potential of digital connectivity for south east Asian region.

The river system of the region, with its opportunities and challenges is very vital for the region's growth, he added.

Thirapath Mongkolnavin, deputy chief of mission and minister in the Thailand embassy to India, said his country has been playing the role of a facilitator in connectivity between the different countries of the region and laid stress on achieving holistic development of connectivity for the region.

High Commissioner of Singapore to India Simon Wong Wie Kuen spoke about the collaboration with Assam for training students of the tourism sector. Besides, the Assam government has also sought Singapore's help in fintech start-ups that will come up under a skill university soon.

Dato Hidayat Abdul Hamid, High Commissioner of Malaysia to India, stressed on the importance of people-to-people contact to ensure understanding and greater connect between the people of the region.

The two-day conclave, which got underway on Saturday, is an international ministerial-level river conference to articulate collective vision of cooperation in the Bay of Bengal and South-East Asian region.

The third edition of the conclave, 'NADI' (Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence), is being organised by Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence in collaboration with the Union External Affairs Ministry, Act East Policy Affairs Department of Assam Government, North Eastern Council and other partners.

Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies is the country partner for the event and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, IIT Guwahati and Guwahati University are knowledge partners.

