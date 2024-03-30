Bhubaneswar, March 30 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Jual Oram, who is contesting from the Sundargarh LS seat for eight times in Odisha, on Saturday said the people will vote for him to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

Oram, who is pitted against BJD's Dilip Tirkey, on Saturday said he has been fighting from the Sundargarh LS seat since 1991, and he was elected five times by the people of his constituency, between 1998 and 2019, except in 2009.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Announces Eighth List of Candidates, Fields Rebel Congress MP Preneet Kaur From Patiala; Check Names of Candidates.

"In the 2009 elections, I was defeated because of my fault. There was some issue in election management,” he said.

The MP said he visited 50 panchayats and met people on the 'Viksit Bharat' programme and found that PM Modi's guarantee is working on the ground and people have accepted Modi as their prime minister.

Also Read | Mumbai Bomb Threat: Man Held for Bomb Hoax Call To Blow Up Dadar and Kalyan Railway Stations.

“So we will win this election as people want to make Modi the prime minister,” he asserted.

Stating that more than Rs 5,000 crore fund remained unspent in Sundergarh district, the BJP leader alleged that the BJD government is not working to develop the tribal-majority district.

Not only in Sundergarh, the Odisha government has also failed to provide basic drinking water facilities to the state's rural population.

While piped water supply connection reached more than 80 per cent of rural households in many states, the performance of Odisha is very poor, since half of its population has been deprived of the facility, he alleged.

As the state government is not cooperating for ‘political' reasons, the projects, which should have been completed in a year, are taking more than three years to get completed, Oram pointed out.

"The BJD government has misled the people that they are giving rice to the people and grabbed the votes. When PM Modi announced free rice for all ration card holders for five years, people of Odisha now realized that Modi is giving them the rice," the MP said.

Speaking about development works done by the NDA government, he said that rural roads, electricity and telecom connectivity have been enhanced across the country during the past 10 years.

The Centre has initiated a lot of development work in his constituency, he said.

The Bimalgarh-Talcher new railway line project has been taken up, an international hockey stadium has been constructed, a new airport was built in Rourkela, and the Vande Bharat train service has also been introduced in Rourkela, Oram pointed out.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies.

The Lok Sabha and state assembly elections will be held simultaneously in four phases on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1. PTI BBM AAM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)