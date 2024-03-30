Mumbai Bomb Threat: Man Held for Bomb Hoax Call To Blow Up Dadar and Kalyan Railway Stations

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly called up the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police control room saying bombs had been planted at Dadar and Kalyan railway stations and explosions would be triggered, which turned out to be a hoax, an official said.

Agency News PTI| Mar 30, 2024 09:56 PM IST
Mumbai Bomb Threat: Man Held for Bomb Hoax Call To Blow Up Dadar and Kalyan Railway Stations
Representative Image

Palghar, March 30: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly called up the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police control room saying bombs had been planted at Dadar and Kalyan railway stations and explosions would be triggered, which turned out to be a hoax, an official said. Mumbai Bomb Threat: Police Receive Message From Unidentified Person About Blasts in City, Probe Launched.

The phone call was received at around 5 AM, following which police swung into action. The call was traced to Nallasopara in Palghar district, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), as per a release issued by the police. Within hours of receiving the call, police nabbed Vikas Shukla from Nallasopara, it said. Bomb Blast Threat in Mumbai: Police Receive Call From Unidentified Person About Blasts in City, Probe Launched.

"He was arrested after it was confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax call. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code," police said. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

