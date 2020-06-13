India News | Petroleum Minister in Assam, to Visit Baghjan Inferno Site on Sunday

Guwahati, Jun 13 (PTI) Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will visit the Baghjan gas well site in Assam's Tinsukia district on Sunday to review the situation arising after a blowout and successive inferno that killed two persons.

Pradhan, who reached Assam on Saturday, said he will go through a detailed plan to control the well fire which has been prepared in consultation with the foreign experts.

He will also meet and listen to the grievances of the affected people who are in relief camps now.

Pradhan said he will visit the disaster site on Sunday along with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"The prime minister has been monitoring the situation very closely. I have come here for a field visit of the Baghjan site. I am in regular touch with the chief minister and along with him will visit the place and review the situation tomorrow," the union minister told reporters at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here.

Pradhan held a review meeting with Sonowal, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State for Environment and Forest Naba Kumar Doley and BJP Lok Sabha member Topon Kumar Gogoi.

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna briefed Pradhan about the current situation at the well site, while Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta informed the law-and-order scenario in Baghjan.

Well no 5 at Baghjan has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the past 18 days and it caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, killing two of OIL's firefighters at the site.

The blaze at the well is so massive that it can be seen from a distance of more than 30 km. The thick black smoke from it is several metres high and the blowout is endangering the local biodiversity in the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

Though there is no fire in the periphery of the well site at present, the company has declared an area up to 1.5 km of radius as "red zone" to avoid any untoward incident and damage to the general public.

Already two officials of the OIL have been suspended for alleged negligence of duty at the gas well site, while a show cause notice has been to John Energy Pvt Ltd, the outsourced private operator of the well.

An FIR has also been registered against Oil India and its outsourced private well operator John Energy for the Baghjan gas well blowout, which has polluted the environment and village surroundings.

