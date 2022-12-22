New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is all set to organise a one-day event called 'Dance to Decarbonise', where renewable energy generated through dance will be used to charge electric vehicles. This unique event will be held on December 23, 2022, at National Stadium, India Gate, in New Delhi as a run-up to the India Energy Week that will be held in Bangalore in the month of February 2022.

The event will be attended by dignitaries from the industry including Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, officials from MOP&NG, Ambassadors/Diplomats of foreign countries, CEOs/Senior executives of select industries, EV manufacturers through SIAM, Leading Airlines Officials, Oil PSU associates in Defence, Border Road organisations, PSU associates in Railways, PSU sports persons and Senior officials from Oil PSUs.

The event will be highly significant as it aims to showcase India's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 which needs to be weighed against the country's growing economy, rising energy requirements, and the implementation of responsible energy sources over transformational energy systems for the future.

One of the imperatives of this event is to build engagement around sustainability by leveraging dance and music. The activity shall involve setting up a state-of-the-art stage, which will harness renewable energy created by people dancing on it to charge an SUV and an e-auto rickshaw. (ANI)

