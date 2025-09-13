New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested the Bihar state president of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the 2022 Phulwarisharif criminal conspiracy case, the probe agency said.

According to NIA, Mahboob Alam alias Mahboob Alam Nadvi, a resident of the Hasanganj area of district Katihar, Bihar, was nabbed from Kishanganj. He is the 19th accused to be arrested and chargesheeted in the case, which was initially registered by the local police against 26 persons.

"The case involved PFI associates in unlawful and anti-national activities aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror by spreading religious enmity between members of different religions and groups. The case is related to activities prejudicial to peace and harmony, and intended to disrupt public tranquillity and cause disaffection against India, justifying the use of criminal force. Members of PFI had indulged in spreading fear amongst the general public through promotion of PFI ideology seeking to establish the rule of Islam in India as envisaged in the outfit's seized vision document titled "India 2047 Towards Rule of Islam in India, Internal Document: Not for circulation", the probe agency said in a statement.

Accused Mehboob Alam was found to be part of the PFI conspiracy as stated in the said document, seized from Ahmad Palace, Phulwarisharif, Patna on 11th July 2022. Along with co-accused persons, he was engaged in recruitment, training, meetings and anti-national activities of PFI, as per the NIA investigations. He had also raised funds and provided them to the co-accused persons and PFI cadres.

Investigations in the case under the IPC and UA(P) Act are underway, NIA added. (ANI)

