India News | Phase-II Health Screening in Odisha's Ganjam District Begins

Berhampur (Odisha), Jun 8 (PTI) The second phase of the door-to-door mega health screening programme was launched in Ganjam on Monday to detect people with symptoms of COVID-19 as the South Odisha district has reported more than 600 coronavirus cases so far, an official said.

The fresh round of the screening is significant as over 1.5 lakh migrant workers have returned to the district in last one month, he said.

The exercise will be completed by Saturday, Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said.

The first phase of the health screening programme, which covered over 40 lakh people in the district, was conducted in the second week of April when it was a green zone without any coronavirus case.

The district has recorded 631 COVID-19 cases so far with 33 people testing positive in last 24-hours.

Odisha on Monday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 2,994.

Anganwadi workers, primary school teachers and medical supervisors fanned out to various areas of the district to collect the health status of people.

They will visit every household and collect data about the travel history and symptoms of influenza-like illness, which are similar to those of COVID-19, the official said.

The collector appealed to the people to cooperate with the surveyors and not to hide any symptom for the safety of their own families.

"Any person detected with symptoms of coronavirus infection will be referred to the COVID care hospital for treatment," he said.

The survey can also detect people suffering from some other ailments.

