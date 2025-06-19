Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 19 (ANI): VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, on Thursday accused the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) of having an unholy nexus with the BJP. He also accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of parroting the RSS's "narrative" against Malappuram, a Muslim-majority district in Kerala.

He said that though the construction work on national highways caused numerous mishaps in the State, the LDF government did not have any complaints against the Centre. He cited this as one of the examples of the "unholy nexus."

"In Kerala, there is an unholy nexus between the CPI(M) and the BJP. It is very clear. For example, construction work on national highways causes numerous accidents, mishaps, and falls. Still, unfortunately, the state government doesn't have any complaints against the central government," Satheesan told ANI.

"When the chief minister and the PWD minister (PA Mohammed Riyas) met the surface transport minister (Nitin Gadkari), he adorned him with a garland and presented him with a prize box... The CPI(M) and the Chief Minister are repeating the narrative of the RSS against Malappuram district; they are saying that almost all the people in Malappuram are criminals, smugglers, and doing shady activities," he added.

Satheesan's remarks came amid the voting in the Nilambur Assembly byelection in the Malappuram district. The campaign for the bypoll saw bitter trading of charges between the ruling LDF and the UDF.

During the election campaign, LDF leaders, including the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, slammed the Congress-led UDF for accepting Jamaat-e-Islami's support for its candidate. Hitting back, the UDF leaders accused the ruling alliance of fomenting Islamophobia.

However, the Chief Minister said that opposing Jamaat-e-Islami's theocratic ideology was not tantamount to stoking Islamophobia.

The bye-election is crucial for both the ruling LDF and the UDF, as the results will be seen as a reflection of voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls in the State.

Earlier, stressing that the Nilambur by-election is the semi-final before the 2026 Assembly polls, Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan said that they will emerge victorious, which will mark the beginning of the United Democratic Front's (UDF) return to the state. (ANI)

