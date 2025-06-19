Mumbai, June 19: A female student of Mumbai's Sathaye College died after she jumped from the third floor of the educational institute on Thursday morning, a police official said. Sandhya Pathak, 21, was a third-year student of the college located in the Vile Parle (East) area, they said. She was a resident of Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The student suffered grievous injuries after she jumped off the third floor of her college building. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said. Mumbai: MBBS Student Hangs Self to Death in Hostel Room at Sir JJ Hospital, Financial and Academic Stress Suspected; Probe On.

No suicide note has been recovered from Pathak, and police are trying to ascertain why she took the drastic step, he said. A probe is underway, while an accidental death report has been registered for now, the official added.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.