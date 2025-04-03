Prayagraj, Apr 3 (PTI) The Allahabad High court on Thursday would on May 6 pass order on a plea seeking to implead Radha Rani as plaintiff in the matter of Krishna Janmbhumi and Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra is hearing the matter.

Also Read | Narmadapuram Shocker: Father Ties Up, Assaults Son-in-Law's Relatives in MP as Daughter Chooses to Marry Against Family’s Wish.

Another application related to a different suit sought the use of "disputed structure" in place of "Shahi Idgah Mosque" in future proceedings and also in other connected cases pending before the court.

The high court on March 5, 2025 allowed some amendments sought by the plaintiffs.

Also Read | Supreme Court Verdict on WBSSC Jobs: Ineligible Candidates Have To Return INR 11 Lakh to INR 26 Lakh.

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits for possession of land after removal of Shahi Idgah masjid and for the restoration of the temple that stood earlier aside from a permanent injunction.

On August 1, 2024, the high court had rejected applications of the Muslim side challenging maintainability of suits of Hindu worshippers and held that all suits of Hindu worshippers were maintainable.

In the August 1 order, the court also held that these suits were not barred by Limitation Act, Waqf Act and Places of Worship Act,1991 which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as existed on August 15, 1947.

On October 23, 2024, the high court rejected an application moved by the Shahi Idgah mosque committee to recall the high court's January 11, 2024 order consolidating all suits filed in connection with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute at Mathura.

The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangazeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)