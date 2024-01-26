New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards and said India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, actors Vyjayantimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi, Sulabh International founder late Bindeshwar Pathak, first woman judge of Supreme Court late M Fathima Beevi and Bombay Samachar owner Hormusji N Cama were among 132 eminent persons awarded Padma awards on Thursday.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Hindu Side's Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain Says ASI Report Confirms Temple Existed at Site (Watch Videos).

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu from Taiwan, BJP veteran Ram Naik, actor late Vijaykanth, singer Usha Uthup and philanthropist Kiran Nadar were also awarded the coveted civilian awards on the eve of 75th Republic Day, according to an official statement.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors."

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards for 80 Armed Forces Personnel Ahead of 75th Republic Day.

"May they continue to inspire people with their exceptional work," he said.

The government had already announced on Tuesday that it would confer the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, on two-time Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur posthumously.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)