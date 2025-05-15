New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday hit back at the BJP for taking a swipe at it for parrying a query on calls for boycotting trade and tourism with Turkey and Azerbaijan, saying the decision on whether or not to have a relationship with any country has to be taken by the government and not the opposition.

The Congress' assertion came after the BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "The country is enraged by the support Turkey and Azerbaijan have extended to the terror state of Pakistan. There has been a growing call to boycott trade and tourism with these countries, and private citizens have stood up in solidarity."

But, Malviya said, the Congress party cannot even bring itself to align with the broader sentiment of the Indian people. He added, "No wonder it remains so disconnected from the public. It deserves its political oblivion and complete isolation."

Malviya's remarks came after Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told the media that the party will soon get back to them when a question was asked if the party supports the boycott call.

Hitting back at Malviya, Congress' media and publicity department head Khera said, "Since this question is being raised by an office bearer of the BJP, @PMOIndia & @DrSJaishankar should immediately clarify if the government of India has snapped all diplomatic & trade relations with Turkey and has also shut their embassy in India."

"The decision on whether or not to have a relationship with any country has to be taken by the government and not the opposition. @MEAIndia kindly clarify," Khera said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "In the same vein, @PMOIndia and @DrSJaishankar should also clarify why the Modi Government has pursued normalisation with China despite its continued encroachment on Indian territory - or indeed why the PM lied to the people of India and irrevocably hurt national interests on June 19th, 2020 by giving China a public clean chit for its encroachments."

