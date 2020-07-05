New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on "Guru Purnima" on Sunday, saying it is the day to honour the "gurus" who make our lives meaningful.

"Many wishes on Guru Purnima. Today is a special day to honour the gurus who make life meaningful," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in India Reach 6,73,165 After Highest Single-Day Spike of 24,850 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

He paid his respect to all the gurus on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)