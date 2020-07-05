New Delhi, July 5: India on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 24,850 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, pushing the total tally to 6,73,165, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The country recorded a spike of 22,771 cases yesterday. The death toll surged to 19,268, with 613 people succumbing to the deadly virus over the past 24 hours, showed number released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 2,44,814 are active in India. A total of 14,856 people recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,09,082. One patient had migrated to another country. With a spike of 7,074 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst pandemic hit-state in the country. The state has a total of 2,00,064 cases, including 8,671 deaths.

Tamil Nadu is on the second worst-hit state with 1,07,001 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 1,450 people have died, 60,592 recovered and 44,959 are active. Delhi with a total of 97,200 cases, including 3,004 deaths and 68,256 recoveries is on the third spot. States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 35,312 cases and 1,925 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (26,554), Rajasthan (19,532), Madhya Pradesh (14,604), West Bengal (21,231), Haryana (16,548), Karnataka (21,549), Andhra Pradesh (17,699), Telangana (22,312) and Bihar (11,700) cases. Arvind Kejriwal Tweets Number of COVID-19 Patients in Delhi Hospitals Has Gone Down, Over 9000 Beds Free.

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to more than 11.1 million, while the deaths have soared to over 528,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. On Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 11,199,747, while the fatalities rose to 528,953, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

