Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Sunday, November 19, to laud the Indian Cricket Team after the "Men in Blue" lost the ICC CWC 2023 final to Australia. The Australian team beat Rohit Sharma's team by six wickets to lift the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. Taking to X, the Indian Prime Minister wrote, "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation." He also said that the country stands with them today and always. Australia Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Beat India in Final to Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Title.

We Stand With You Today and Always

