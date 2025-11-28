Udupi (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with seers at the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udipi in Karnataka ahead of the Vishwa Gita Paryaay- Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana.

Before he arrived at the Mutt for the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme, the PM held a roadshow in the city.

People gathered in large numbers to greet the Prime Minister, waving the tricolour.

The Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme, a devotional gathering of about 1,00,000 participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, who will recite the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in unison.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicated the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Lord Krishna.

Sri Krishna Mutt, Udupi, was established over 800 years ago by Sri Madhvacharya, the founder of the Dvaita philosophy of Vedanta, a press release from the PMO said.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said that he is "honoured" to attend the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme at Sri Krishna Mutt.

PM Modi said that the programme brings together people from different sections of society to recite the Gita.

"I am honoured to be visiting Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi to take part in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme tomorrow, 28th November. This is a special gathering that brings together people from different sections of society for a recital of the Gita. This Matha has a very special significance in our cultural life. Inspired by Sri Madhvacharya, it has been at the forefront of serving society," he had said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, BY Vijayendra, said that it is PM Modi's first visit to Udupi since he assumed office. (ANI)

