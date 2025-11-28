Has Sonam Wangchuk Died in Jail? Did Journalist Shiv Aroor Laugh on Camera While Sharing News of Ladakh Activist’s ‘Murder’? AI-Generated Video Is Circulating With False Claims

Was Sonam Wangchuk Really ‘Killed in Custody’ and Did Shiv Aroor ‘Laugh at His Murder’ (Photo Credits: X/@Mushk_0)

New Delhi, November 28: A shocking claim on X went viral alleging that renowned environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk had been killed in custody, triggering massive outrage online. At the same time, the same post accused NDTV journalist Shiv Aroor of “laughing” on air after the government “allegedly murdered” Wangchuk. The video, shared widely, carried an NDTV logo and showed Aroor smiling in a news studio. The user wrote: “Shame on you @ShivAroor… This is cold-blooded murder… Boycott NDTV.”

However, both the custodial death claim and the Aroor video are part of coordinated misinformation. X users quickly flagged the clip as suspicious, noting inconsistencies in the studio background and the visual distortions. Did a Tiger Attack and Take a Man Away Near Brahmapuri Forest Guest House in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

Sonam Wangchuk Killed in Custody and Shiv Aroor Laughed at His ‘Murder’?

Shame on you @ShivAroor. Laughing while the Indian government allegedly mercilessly killed Sonam Wangchuk is beyond disgusting. This is cold-blooded murder, and your casual reaction is appalling. Boycott NDTV. pic.twitter.com/dCbOl9pgzm — M. (@Mushk_0) November 27, 2025

Fact Check: Both Viral Claims are False

False Claims on Sonam Wangchuk’s Death and Shiv Aroor Deepfake

I love how this deepfake AI video has the NDTV logo but an Aaj Tak studio background from my earlier place of work. Come on, guys, you can do better :) https://t.co/1ODtHyxTHx — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 27, 2025

1. Sonam Wangchuk is alive - no custodial death reported

There is no official confirmation or credible evidence that Sonam Wangchuk has died in custody. He remains in Jodhpur Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA), where he has been held since 26 September 2025 after statehood protests in Ladakh. Did a Tiger Attack a Man Taking Photos Inside the Forest? Viral Video Claiming Tiger Attack Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Recent updates as of 28 November 2025 confirm:

• He is alive, allowed to participate in Supreme Court hearings.

• Jail authorities say he is not in solitary confinement and has visitor access.

• His wife’s petition challenging his detention is under consideration.

The death rumour is consistent with earlier AI-generated propaganda videos circulated since September, allegedly pushed by Pakistani accounts to highlight “Indian instability.”

2. Shiv Aroor video is AI-generated and not a real NDTV broadcast

The clip accusing Aroor of laughing at “Wangchuk’s murder” is a deepfake. Aroor himself debunked it, pointing out that while the video carries an NDTV logo, the background is from his Aaj Tak-era studio. The face movements and transitions also match typical AI artefacts seen in earlier forged videos targeting Indian journalists and officials.

The claim that Sonam Wangchuk died in custody is false. He is alive and his case continues in the Supreme Court. Similarly, the claim that Shiv Aroor laughed at his death is also false, as the viral clip is an AI-generated deepfake.

These incidents highlight how deepfake content is increasingly being used to spread political misinformation, distort public perception, and exploit sensitive national issues. Stay alert, verify before sharing.

