Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his political strategy and acumen which helped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in winning three seats in the Rajya Sabha election in the state.

Modi called Bommai over the phone immediately after the results were declared and congratulated the Chief Minister for his role in the victory.

"Your efforts were precious in getting three members elected from BJP to the Rajya Sabha. This contribution from Karnataka would inspire further good work," Modi said in appreciation of Bommai.

BJP national president JP Nadda too dialled Bommai and congratulated the Chief Minister. "Your hard work has paid off. Your strategies have proved successful," Nadda said.

Bommai received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well expressing his happiness at the victory of three BJP candidates. The party's state leadership ensured the victory of its third candidate by overcoming a tough political challenge in the numbers game. "This is a big gift from Karnataka to raise the party's strength in Rajya Sabha," Shah said. (ANI)

