Bhubaneswar, March 16: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday formed a six-member fact-finding team to inquire into the causes of the tragic fire mishap at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack that claimed the lives of 10 patients. According to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Development Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh has been appointed as the chairman of the Fact Finding Team.

Other members of the Team include Inspector General of the Fire Services department, Dr Umashankar Dash, Chief Electrical Inspector and EIC, Barada Prasanna Dash, EIC of the Urban Public Health Department, Birinchi Narayan Pradhan, Chief Engineer (Buildings), Priyabrata Samantaray, and Director of Medical Education and Training, Prof. (Dr.) Santosh Kumar Mishra. The fact-finding team has also been asked by the Chief Minister to submit its inquiry report by this evening. “This committee will visit SCB Medical College and Hospital and submit its report to the Chief Secretary by this evening,” reads the order. Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, 11 Injured in Devastating Blaze at SCB Medical College ICU in Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Manjhi Announces INR 25 Lakh Compensation (Watch Videos).

It may be noted that Majhi had earlier ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragic deaths and assured stringent action against any negligence found during the investigation. According to reports, the fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit of the Trauma Care Centre of the SCB hospital at around 2.30–3 a.m. due to a suspected electric short circuit, claiming 10 lives and leaving several others injured. Following the incident, CM Majhi personally visited SCB Medical College to review the situation on the ground and directed the administration to extend all possible assistance to the affected families and patients. Odisha Shocker: After Kendrapara School Horror, Se*ual Abuse Allegations Surface Against Senior IRS Officer, Police Launch Investigations.

He also met the injured persons undergoing treatment at the hospital and announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the family members of the deceased patients. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed distress over the loss of lives in the tragic Cuttack hospital fire incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of each of the deceased.

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