New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, lauding his efforts to advance the state's development and empower its youth.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Ji on his birthday. He is making noteworthy efforts to add vigour to the state's development journey and fulfil the dreams of the youth. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, December 15, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his best wishes to CM Sharma on the occasion.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/2000385897108484590?s=20

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Embarks on 3-Nation Visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman (See Pic).

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Lal Sharma. By preserving the heritage and culture of the land of the brave, Rajasthan, and by empowering farmers, women, and youth in the state, you are truly embodying Prime Minister Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. I pray to God for your good health and long life," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with his wife Geeta Sharma, marked his birthday with a series of spiritual and social engagements in Jaipur on Monday, coinciding with the completion of two years of his government in the state.

The day began with the couple offering prayers at the iconic Govind Dev Ji Temple, followed by a visit to the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple to seek blessings on the special occasion. Continuing the celebrations with acts of service, CM Sharma and his wife performed gauseva at the Pinjrapol Gaushala in Sanganer, Jaipur, emphasizing the importance of animal welfare.

Later, the couple also visited a blood donation camp organized in the city, encouraging citizens to participate in this life-saving initiative. Through these visits, CM Sharma highlighted the blend of devotion and social responsibility, marking both personal and political milestones. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)