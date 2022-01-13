Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the '5T plan' of 'Testing, Tracking, Tracing, Triaging and Technology' adopted by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister chaired a comprehensive high-level meeting with Chief Ministers and Lt Governors/Administrators of States and UTs to review public health preparedness to COVID-19 and national COVID-19 vaccination progress.

Bommai, who virtually participated in a comprehensive high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister with Chief Ministers and Lt Governors/Administrators of States and UTs to review public health preparedness to COVID-19 and national COVID-19 vaccination progress, in an official statement said, "I explained the measures taken by the state government to control and manage COVID-19. The Prime Minister appreciated the high rate of testing and vaccination in the state which is higher than the national average."

The Prime Minister was also apprised about measures initiated to ramp up the medical infrastructure. "I sought the central assistance to raise the oxygenated beds and oxygen plans," Bommai said.

The Prime Minister praised the use of technology for monitoring the health of those in home isolation, he added.

The Prime Minister instructed to make all the preparations based on the experience of the first and second wave of COVID-19 as the pandemic is expected to peak in February, read the statement.

As per the statement, during the third wave over 94 per cent infected are in home isolation. "Therefore the Prime Minister wanted to give priority to ensuring supply of medicines, appropriate care and measures to instill a sense of confidence among the infected," Bommai said.

Union government has suggested ramping up testing, purchase of ambulances and improving medical infrastructure under the Rs 32,000 crore package it has provided, Bommai said.

The union government has provided Rs 32,000 crore for states after the second wave to raise the health infrastructure. Many states have so far not utilised it. States too need to chip with their own share of resources to improve the health infrastructure like ICU, Oxygen plants, oxygenated plants and purchase ambulances to make best use of the project, Bommai said. (ANI)

