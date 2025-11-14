New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters here on Friday to a rousing welcome, as the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landmark victory in the Bihar polls.

PM Modi was felicitated by Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the party headquarters.

Earlier today, PM Modi described the NDA's impressive performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as the "victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice" and vowed to work with renewed vigour for the state's progress.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Victory of good governance has been achieved. Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved. My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar."

PM Modi said the people of Bihar reposed faith in the NDA after witnessing its track record and vision for the state.

"The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family colleagues Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji, and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this resounding victory," he posted.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the NDA has surpassed the majority mark and is now leading in 197 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls.

The NDA's performance in Bihar can be attributed to the strong show by major parties like BJP and JD(U) with comprehensive support from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outnumbering men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)

