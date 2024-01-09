New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Tshering Tobgay and the People's Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan and said he looks forward to working together again to further strengthen unique ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The People's Democratic Party won most seats in Bhutan's parliamentary elections on Tuesday and will form the new government.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 18-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Friend After Drunken Brawl in Thane; Two Arrested.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations to my friend @tsheringtobgay and the People's Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan."

"Look forward to working together again to further strengthen our unique ties of friendship and cooperation," he said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Found Dead, Another Unconscious on Patna's Outskirts, Police Suspect Sexual Assault.

Candidates on Tuesday's ballot represented only the PDP of former prime minister Tobgay and the BTP led by former civil servant Pema Chewang. A primary round of voting in November eliminated three other parties, including the ruling centre-left Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)