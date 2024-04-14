Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 14 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma, voiced support for the party's election manifesto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing that "Modi ji jo bolte hai, vo karte hai, isliye log unhe chunte hai." (PM Modi does what he says. That is why people elect him.)

"This time, we will definitely cross the 400 mark. The reason is that people have given the slogan that this time it will be beyond 400. Because in the last 10 years, people have scrutinised and observed Modi ji's work, and after that, the way he has worked, his efficiency, dedication, and devotion towards serving the nation, the steps he has taken, and considering all these things, people have said that no one can stand against Modi ji. That's why people have said this time it will be beyond 400," Sharma said.

When asked about the 2019 party's election manifesto, which included promises regarding the construction of the Ram Mandir and the abrogation of Article 370, both of which have been fulfilled, it seems that people's trust has increased due to these actions. He said, "Modi ji jo bolte hai, vo karte hai. Isliye log unhe chunte hai."

"People have gained confidence that whatever Modi ji says under the BJP's leadership, they do. They have fulfilled all the promises made in the previous manifesto. It's a simple fact that whatever Modi ji says, he does, and that's why people choose him. People have gained confidence that Modi ji can take the country forward and enhance its dignity and respect," Sharma said.

The party released its "Sankalp Patra" on Sunday at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its election manifesto, has promised a time-to-time hike in the MSP if elected to power for the third term.

The BJP unveiled its election manifesto with a slew of promises for farmers, such as strengthening PM KISAN, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, and news clusters for vegetable production and storage, among others.

Speaking on PM Modi's dedication to serving villages, the poor, and farmers, Sharma praised the government's initiatives aimed at welfare and development.

"Since the first day when Prime Minister Narendra bhai Modi took the oath, he said on the very first day that his government will be dedicated to serving villages, the poor, and farmers. And you have seen that working for service, governance, and welfare of the poor is BJP's commitment. Under the leadership of the country's Prime Minister, work has been done for villages, the poor, and farmers, along with every section of society. And the development of all, with everyone, has also been proven to be effective, which is why the BJP party is progressing," Sharma said.

Sharma highlighted the effectiveness of PM Modi's schemes and their impact on citizens, noting, "The benefits of the schemes initiated by Modi ji are being received by the citizens of the country, and they are benefiting greatly."

"And the schemes that should have been implemented 70 years ago, which the previous governments did not do, are now being provided by the Prime Minister to the citizens of the country. That is why the affection towards PM Modi is increasing among the citizens of the country," Sharma added. (ANI)

