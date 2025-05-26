Dahod (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod, Gujarat, and flagged off the D-9 electric locomotive engine--a fully indigenous, 9000-horsepower engine equipped with modern technology--manufactured at the Dahod Electric Locomotive Factory.

He stated that this factory was inaugurated three years ago and has today become a symbol of India's manufacturing capability. This achievement is a proud moment for both Gujarat and the country, according to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In this context, PM Modi remarked that today, India is exporting a wide range of products, from smartphones and cars to toys, military weapons, and medicines. Not just that, India is now independently manufacturing railway systems, metro infrastructure, and related technology, and exporting them worldwide. Dahod stands as a living example of this transformation.

The Prime Minister emphasised that 140 crore Indians have come together with a shared vision to build a Viksit Bharat. He stressed the importance of manufacturing everything the nation needs within its own borders. Today, India is making rapid strides in the global manufacturing landscape, not only meeting domestic demands but also exporting a wide range of products to countries around the world.

The 9000-horsepower engine manufactured at Dahod's Electric Locomotive Factory represents not just Dahod but also India's manufacturing strength and technological advancement. In the coming days, the factory will produce one engine every two days--a future that is not far off. This factory will generate employment for local youth, encourage the growth of small industries, initiate spare parts manufacturing units, and benefit every section of society, be it farmers, animal husbandry, or shopkeepers.

The Prime Minister congratulated Gujarat on the historic achievement of 100 per cent electrification of its rail network and noted that over the past decade, India has made unprecedented progress in the railway sector. This includes the launch of Vande Bharat trains, the expansion of metro services, and the adoption of advanced technologies. Today, India is manufacturing and exporting railway technologies and equipment to countries like Australia, England, Saudi Arabia, France, Mexico, Spain, and Germany. Indian railway products have secured a strong presence in the global market.

Gujarat today leads in fields like education, IT, semiconductors, and tourism. Lakhs of youth are getting employment opportunities. Dahod district has also seen significant development. Mentioning this, he described Dahod as an excellent example of the development of tribal regions.

He added that a district once considered backwards is now fulfilling the dream of becoming a smart city.

"Today, Dahod has established a new identity as a Smart City, an Aspirational District, and now as a hub for railway manufacturing. The growth of railway factories, small and large industries, and infrastructure has created new employment opportunities. Especially for tribal youth, these factories and small industries are offering jobs and livelihood options. The government is continuously making efforts to accelerate the region's economic progress," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the government's commitment to uplifting tribal communities, the Prime Minister stated that Gujarat's tribal regions have witnessed remarkable progress in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

"Initiatives such as establishing Eklavya Model Schools, ITIs, medical colleges, and tribal universities have opened up new avenues for education and skill development among tribal youth. Furthermore, the PM-JANMAN scheme is ensuring access to housing, education, and employment for the most marginalised sections of the tribal population, thereby fostering their inclusive and holistic development," he said.

Referring to the mission-mode efforts to tackle diseases such as sickle cell anaemia, the Prime Minister said that under this program, millions of tribal brothers and sisters are being screened and treated.

"The government has implemented extensive development plans for tribal districts like Dahod, which is listed among the country's 100 most disadvantaged districts. Through the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, over 60,000 villages nationwide have been equipped with modern facilities, including electricity, clean drinking water, roads, and schools," he said.

Emphasising the importance of national security and pride, the Prime Minister illustrated 'Operation Sindoor' as a powerful expression of India's cultural ethos and collective sentiment. He said that the operation marked a firm and strategic response by the Indian Armed Forces against terrorism, representing the unwavering spirit and pride of 140 crore citizens. Underscoring India's firm stance, he emphasised that the country counters terrorism not with silence, but with resolute and bold action. The PM said that the operation reflects the exemplary courage and unwavering determination of India's armed forces

PM Modi said that the tribal community has remained a steadfast pillar of strength throughout his journey in public service. Reflecting on his years of committed work in Dahod and across eastern Gujarat, he expressed pride in the region's growth and transformation.

He described Dahod as a land of profound sacrifice and unwavering dedication. Citing the spiritual legacy of Maharishi Dadhichi, who offered his body on this sacred soil for the protection of the universe, he underscored its historical and cultural importance. He further noted that from freedom fighter Tatya Tope to the fallen soldiers of Mangarh Dham, the land has been sanctified by the valiant sacrifices of the brave sons of Bharat Mata.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulated the Prime Minister and the Armed Forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. He stated that this decisive operation has redefined the country's approach to counter-terrorism, setting new standards for prompt and resolute action.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's clear stance, he noted that India will now respond to terrorism with immediate, precise, and continued measures. He further added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is being shaped into a new, stronger nation, where robust national security goes hand in hand with a progressive, development-driven agenda.

CM Patel further said that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, tribal regions across the country have witnessed remarkable growth in connectivity infrastructure, including roads, railways, and airports.

He said that investments in infrastructure development have seen a six-fold increase. Alongside this, there has been steady and substantial improvement in social infrastructure, ensuring better access to clean drinking water, quality education, healthcare, housing, and electricity for tribal communities.

"Prime Minister has consistently placed the welfare and development of the poor, the underprivileged, tribal communities, and the most marginalised at the centre of his governance," CM Patel said.

He said that the launch of various development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore--including a state-of-the-art railway production workshop unit in Dahod--across tribal districts in central and northern Gujarat marks yet another significant step in this direction.

The CM further said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, Gujarat has reaped the benefits of the double-engine government. He further stated that the completion of electrification on the Sabarmati-Botad railway line means that Gujarat's entire railway network is now fully electrified--an achievement that brings immense pride to the state.

CM stated that the Prime Minister has dedicated the first 9000 horsepower electric locomotive engine to the nation today, indicating that we not only lay the foundation stones but also inaugurate the projects. The Prime Minister has cultivated a work culture where development projects are completed in a time-bound manner."

He stated that realising the concept of PM Gati Shakti, the various projects being inaugurated and for which foundation stones are being laid today will give direction from the Prime Minister to strengthen connectivity in the state through the expansion and reinforcement of the road network.

"We have allocated Rs 1032 crore in this year's budget to develop 12 new Garvi Gujarat High-Speed Corridors in the state. Dahod, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, and Chhota Udaipur will also benefit from these corridors. A strong water supply network, including roads, has been established in the villages of the tribal region, and surface-based water supply schemes have benefited the villages in the tribal belt from Ambaji to Umargam. It was difficult to deliver water to remote tribal areas, but water has been delivered there through lift irrigation schemes. For this, about 20 major lift irrigation schemes worth Rs 6076 crore have been undertaken in the tribal region," he said.

CM said that when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he presented the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana in 2007 for the comprehensive upliftment of the tribal community in the tribal areas. After independence, this historic scheme for the upliftment of the tribal society was initiated by PM Modi at that time, opening the doors for tribal development. The state government has allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for tribal development under Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana Package-II, he said.

The State Government has prioritised sustainable development to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat through Viksit Gujarat. Chief Minister Patel affirmed that these projects will be key drivers of the Viksit Gujarat@2047 vision.

Delivering the welcome address at the event, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that there was a time when the era of steam engines prevailed, during which Dahod was a significant and vital hub for railway production. "However, as steam engines were phased out, the pace of development in Dahod slowed down, leading to a decline in its economic momentum. Keeping this in mind, the Prime Minister envisioned the establishment of a modern 9000-horsepower electric locomotive manufacturing facility at Dahod," he said.

The project commenced in 2022, and now the Dahod railway project marks the beginning of a modern manufacturing era with the production of the "D-9" locomotive, symbolising Dahod 9000. These fully digital, noiseless engines--equipped with AC cabins, restrooms, and power-generation capabilities--will operate nationally and globally. This initiative transforms Dahod into more than just a city--it stands as a symbol of technology and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), as stated in the address.

The event was graced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, State Ministers Kuber Dindor, Kunvarji Bavaliya, and Mukesh Patel, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Jethabhai Ahir, Member of Parliament Jasvantsinh Bhabhor, MLAs Kanaiyalal Kishori (Dahod), Mahesh Bhuriya (Zalod), Mahendra Bhabhor (Garbada), Shailesh Bhabhor (Limkheda), Ramesh Katara (Fatepura), District Panchayat President Karansinh Damor, and Dahod Municipality President Neeraj Desai. (ANI)

