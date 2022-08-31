New Delhi, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished that the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevail.

"Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us," he tweeted.

Check Tweet:

Michhami Dukkadam! Samvatsari emphasises on forgiveness. May there be no ill-feelings towards anyone. May the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2022

He added, "Michhami Dukkadam! Samvatsari emphasises on forgiveness. May there be no ill-feelings towards anyone. May the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevail." Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Rangoli Design Ideas: Watch Video Tutorials To Draw Simple and Beautiful Lord Ganesha Rangoli Designs for Vinayaka Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god of wisdom who is worshipped before beginning anything new.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)