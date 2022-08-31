Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great joy and fervour across the country when people sing and dance to observe Lord Ganesha's arrival from Kailash Parbat. People observe the holy festival by installing Ganpati idols in public and private places and worshipping them with complete devotion and joy. Devotees believe that God's arrival marks the auspicious beginning of peace, prosperity and happiness in one's life. Ganesh Chaturthi begins on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Therefore, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will begin on August 31, Wednesday. The tenth day from the start is celebrated as Anant Chaturthi when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, who is believed to return to Mount Kailash with his mother, Goddess Parvati. The 10-day festival is celebrated with utmost zest and enthusiasm as people practice the traditions and customs in the most festive and joyous manner. Streets and houses are decorated with lights and colours to mark the beginning of the Hindu festival. Lord Ganesha's rangoli is prepared to beautify the abode that welcomes the God of intelligence and wisdom during Vinayaka Chaturthi. Get Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 rangoli ideas to craft beautiful rangoli and adorn your house with festive creation. Watch the video tutorials to get simple Lord Ganesha rangoli ideas for Ganeshotsav 2022.

Preparations for the big festival have already begun, with Ganpati idols being crafted with intricacy and people waiting to buy the murtis of their revered deity. Laddoos and modaks are being sold in sweet shops to start the Ganeshotsav celebrations in advance. It's time that devotees also get into the festive spirit by beautifying their houses with lights, colours, flowers and other adornments. Along with Ganpati Makhar and Mandap decorations, bring some colour to your abode by drawing lovely rangoli patterns to enjoy the traditional festival perfectly. Make easy Ganesha rangoli designs and creative patterns by taking inspiration from the video tutorials below. Find the collection of the festive rangolis for Vinayaka Chaturthi and beautify the celebration while bringing your creativity to the fore! Ganpati Makhar Decoration Ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s How To Decorate Lord Ganesha Idol, Mandap and Singhasan for Ganeshotsav at Home (Watch Videos)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Rangoli Ideas

Lord Ganesha Rangoli Patterns for the Festival

Beautiful Rangoli Patterns for Vinayaka Chaturthi

Easy and Simple Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Rangoli

Creative Rangoli for Ganeshotsav 2022

Decorate your place with Ganpati Bappa rangolis and ensure that you make the most beautiful celebration of this important festival. Wishing you a happy and beautiful Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

