New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a record 17 addresses to foreign parliaments, which matches the total of all his Congress predecessors, official sources said on Wednesday.

During his five-nation tour, which concludes on Wednesday, Modi addressed parliaments of Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Namibia.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Rains: Waterlogging and Traffic Disruptions in Several Areas As Sudden Spell of Heavy Rain Batters National Capital; IMD Issues Red Alert (Watch Video).

Sources said Congress prime ministers together - Manmohan Singh (7), Indira Gandhi (4), Jawaharlal Nehru (3), Rajiv Gandhi (2) and PV Narasimha Rao (1) - delivered 17 such speeches over several decades.

Modi has equalled that tally, underlining his stature as one of India's most globally engaged leaders, officials said.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Madhya Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies Despite Receiving Vaccine After Stray Dog Bite in Rewa; Probe Launched.

He has spoken at parliaments of developed and developing nations, reflecting the wide global respect and relevance India commands today.

"India stood with many countries in the Global South during their independence struggles. They listened to us then, and they still want to hear us today, especially on our democratic and development journey," an official said.

The countries where he has addressed parliamentarians include the US, Australia, Britain, Nepal, Mongolia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Maldives, Guyana, Fiji and Uganda.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)