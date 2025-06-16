New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): As pro-Khalistan protestors held demonstrations ahead of the G7 summit in Canada, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday urged the Sikh community in foreign countries to speak against such "violent" acts.

Sirsa pointed out that these protestors are causing more harm to the Sikh community on the global stage in the name of opposing India.

"We believe in working according to the ethos of our religion, but some are presenting our children like ISIS today for their politics... This is creating a global narrative against Sikhs. Sikhs are being shown in a way that is spoiling their image... I urge the Sikhs in foreign countries to speak against this. They are the enemies of your children; they are portraying your children as Taliban... They will create a situation for your children, they will receive hatred all over the world... While opposing India, they are causing harm to the Sikhs, which would not be compensated..." Sirsa told ANI.

Sirsa also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting a special emphasis on the Sikh communities in the past 11 years at the Centre.

"The way children are being manipulated, it is unfortunate. All Sikhs of India respect PM Modi... PM Modi has done a lot in the last 11 years, whether it is to celebrate historical days at the Red Fort, to celebrate Sahibzaade day in the entire country, bringing Sikhs and the Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan, sending culprits of the 1984 Sikh massacre to jail," he said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also ashed out at the pro-Khalistan protestors holding demonstrations ahead of the G7 summit in Canada. Puri and said that they should not be taken "seriously".

"They (pro Khalistani supporters) staged a dharna from the neighbouring country (Pakistan) where they get funding, but when they did not get the funding, they turned on them...don't take them seriously", Hardeep Singh Puri said while speaking to the reporters on Monday.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up the Cyprus leg of his three nation tour and has now emplaned for Canada where he will be attending the G7 Summit.

This will be PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.The G7 Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada and the European Union (EU). (ANI)

